Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham to spend family holiday season

Nicola Peltz has snubbed the upcoming holidays with the Beckhams.

According to reports, the American actor “refused” to attend David Beckham and his family’s Christmas celebrations. Brooklyn Beckham, David’s son, is married to Nicola.

After Victoria Beckham gave her daughter-in-law an olive brand, the family was last seen in Paris. Heat magazine quotes a source who claims that the Paris truce was “just for the cameras,” that she has since “done her part,” and that the Beckhams “owe her one.”

“Brooklyn explained that his parents were upset – that’s why she turned up to the show. But no one believes the reconciliation will last long – especially now Nicola has refused to spend Christmas with the Beckhams for the second year in a row,” the insider added.

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot in April.

