“Nightbitch” brings “Happiest Season” star to Amy Adams project

The film is an adaptation of a 2021 Rachel Yoder novel.

Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams and Scoot McNairy in the cast.

The psychological story of Adams is the main theme of Nightbitch.

Advertisement

‘Nightbitch,’ the next comedy-horror movie has started shooting. Mary Holland has also joined Amy Adams in the cast of the film, according to Deadline.

Holland, who recently gained notoriety for her performance as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, has established herself in the entertainment field with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across from the Girl in the Window.

The current status of Holland’s involvement in the future movie is unknown.

Alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy, who is recognised for his work in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, she will be starring in the film.

It is not surprising that Adams was recently seen filming on site for the first time in Los Angeles as Collider previously announced that the project would begin filming this fall.

The psychological story of a stay-at-home parent (Adams), who is attempting to raise a toddler on her own, is the main theme of Nightbitch, which is an adaptation of a 2021 Rachel Yoder novel of the same name.

Advertisement

A story about isolation in motherhood suddenly becomes into something else as the lonely mother comes to a startling discovery.

Displaying signs of tiredness and fearing the loss of her humanity, the new mother starts to think that she is gradually becoming a dog.

It will be intriguing to watch how these ideas are translated for the screen given how well-received the book on which the movie is based was for its innovative take on motherhood in the contemporary world.

The horror movie, which was directed by Marielle Heller, will be made available on Hulu. Heller, Adams, Megan Ellison, Anne Carey, Stacy O’Neil, Christina Oh, Adam Paulsen, and Sue Neagle all contributed to its production.

Garrett C. Phillips and Ella Thomas are additional cast members. Additionally, Jason Ritter will play the protagonist’s impending ex-husband.

The movie will also mark Adams’ most recent partnership with independent production outfit Annapurna Pictures.

Advertisement

Adams previously starred in The Master and Vice (2012), both movies directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and made by Annapurna Pictures.

Details about the movie have been scant thus far because production is still in its early stages.

This indicates that at this early stage, no release date has been disclosed. Keep checking Collider for updates as more information on Nightbitch becomes available.

Vice, an earlier collaboration between Adams and Annapurna, has the following trailer:

Also Read Fabien Frankel of “House of the Dragon,” talks about Ser Criston Fabien Frankel plays Ser Criston Cole in the HBO series House of...

Advertisement