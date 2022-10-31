‘No family is perfect’: Nicola Peltz denies ‘feud’ rumor with Victoria Beckham

Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz take internet by storm with their Halloween costumes
The fashion industry power couple arrived as Romeo and Juliet at the...
In a new interview, Nicola Peltz attempted to address her rumored rift with Victoria Beckham, stating, “no family is perfect.”
In a recent interview with The Sunday Times, Brooklyn’s wife, age 27, denied the so-called “feud” entirely, stating, It’s not a feud. I keep seeing everywhere that word, ‘feud, feud, feud.”
“No family is perfect. I don’t pay attention to all of it. If I did, I would go crazy.”
It follows multiple media reports that Victoria and Peltz cannot stand each other, and Brooklyn Beckham supports his wife in this situation.
The comment by Nicola Peltz follows Victoria Beckham’s explanation that she cried upon seeing her family at her Paris Fashion Week display.
