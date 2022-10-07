Noor Hassan and Mehrunisa Iqbal’s hilarious video goes viral

Lollywood actors know how to keep their fans entertained on and off screen, but when it comes to the talented and charming Noor Hassan, the audience is in for a treat.

People on the internet are in love with Hassan’s latest lip-synced chat with Mehrunisa Iqbal, a Pakistani actress who is on the rise. Social media is going crazy over an Instagram video of actors Noor Hassan and Mehrunisa Iqbal doing funny things.

The star of Ye Na Thi Hamari Qismat and the star of Aik Sitam Aur shared a funny video on their Instagram account.

“Never trust their compliments,” read the caption of the actors’ joint post.

Hassan and Iqbal were seen mimicking a comical script where the former said, “I went for a haircut today,” to which the Bikhray Hain Hum actor gave him a compliment that he is looking handsome.

Hassan retorted saying, “The [barber] shop was closed.”

