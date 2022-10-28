Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nooreh Shahroz and mom Syra Yousuf celebrates Halloween

Nooreh Shahroz and mom Syra Yousuf celebrates Halloween

Articles
Advertisement
Nooreh Shahroz and mom Syra Yousuf celebrates Halloween

Nooreh Shahroz and Mom Syra Yousuf Celebrate Halloween

Advertisement

Nooreh Shahroz is the lovely daughter of Syra Yusuf. Nooreh is a beautiful and intelligent youngster, and her parents enjoy showing off her photos to their followers. Palwasha Yousuf, Syra Yousuf’s sister, organized a Halloween-themed pop-up at her salon, and Nooreh undoubtedly had a great time with her friends.

Syra Yousuf is an alluring and versatile Pakistani actress, model, and VJ who has been a part of showbiz since 2011 and has won the hearts of millions of people with her beautiful smile and charming personality.

Advertisement

Syra is known for her leading role in several television serials including Mera Naseeb, Mohabbat Rooth Jaye Toh, Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay, Darmiyaan, Ru Baru, and many more.

Also Read

Ex-couple Syra Yousuf and Shehroz Sabzwari to star in upcoming film
Ex-couple Syra Yousuf and Shehroz Sabzwari to star in upcoming film

Earlier, rumors spread on the internet that the psychological thriller ‘Agar Magar’,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
A Best time to Eat Food
A Best time to Eat Food
Sohai Ali Abro daze in beach pictures with family
Sohai Ali Abro daze in beach pictures with family
Mahi Baloch flaunts her glam look in latest viral pictures
Mahi Baloch flaunts her glam look in latest viral pictures
Photos: Samiya Hassan Ali vacations with sister Kesar Khan in Dubai
Photos: Samiya Hassan Ali vacations with sister Kesar Khan in Dubai
Saba Faisal son Arsalan Faisal’s engagement photos
Saba Faisal son Arsalan Faisal’s engagement photos
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story