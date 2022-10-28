Nooreh Shahroz and mom Syra Yousuf celebrates Halloween

Nooreh Shahroz is the lovely daughter of Syra Yusuf. Nooreh is a beautiful and intelligent youngster, and her parents enjoy showing off her photos to their followers. Palwasha Yousuf, Syra Yousuf’s sister, organized a Halloween-themed pop-up at her salon, and Nooreh undoubtedly had a great time with her friends.

Syra Yousuf is an alluring and versatile Pakistani actress, model, and VJ who has been a part of showbiz since 2011 and has won the hearts of millions of people with her beautiful smile and charming personality.

Syra is known for her leading role in several television serials including Mera Naseeb, Mohabbat Rooth Jaye Toh, Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay, Darmiyaan, Ru Baru, and many more.

