Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra dance together on Manike

Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra dance together on Manike

Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra dance together on Manike

Nora Fatehi and Sidharth Malhotra dance together on Manike

  • He has been in the news not only because of how great he is as an actor, but also because of how he seems to be getting along with Kiara Advani, who is said to be his girlfriend.
  • Sidharth Malhotra is busy getting the word out about his upcoming movie, Thank God, in which he and Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh play the main characters.
  • In the movie, actress Nora Fatehi is also seen dancing with Malhotra in a song called “Manike.
Sidharth Malhotra is a popular Bollywood actor. He’s in the headlines because of how well he gets along with Kiara Advani, his rumoured girlfriend. They’re falling in love and are often spotted together.

Sidharth Malhotra is busy getting the word out about his upcoming movie, Thank God, in which he and Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh play the main characters. In the movie, actress Nora Fatehi is also seen dancing with Malhotra in a song called “Manike.”

This song has been seen 75 million times on YouTube and is still popular. Fans can’t handle

Sidharth Malhotra and Nora Fatehi perform.
Nora and Sidharth dancing to this song on the set of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa showed how well they work together. Madhuri Dixit and Karan Johar, two judges, enjoyed the dancing presentation.

Their dancing lit up the stage. We hope Kiara Advani like this video, but she hasn’t yet responded.

Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar and produced by T-Series and Maruti International, opens on Diwali, October 25.

Malhotra has filmed Mission Majnu and Thank God. He works on Dharma Productions’ Yodha. Malhotra will appear in Rohit Shetty’s online series Indian Police Force.

