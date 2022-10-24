Olivia Culpo Reacts to 49ers Trading Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers.

He is expected to make his 49ers debut against Kansas City.

Olivia wrote, ‘This city stole my heart and I’ll never forget the memories and people.’

Olivia Culpo is an American model, fashion influencer, social media personality, and actress. Olivia is happy for her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey because he was just traded to the San Francisco 49ers. His first game with the team could be this weekend.

The former Miss Universe, who is now 30 years old, posted a touching video on Instagram for McCaffrey, who is 26. She did this after hearing that the running back will be leaving the Carolina Panthers for his new team in the NFL.

According to sources McCaffrey is anticipated to make his 49ers debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and Culpo expressed her pride in him in the post.

Olivia wrote, “This city stole my heart and I’ll never forget the memories and people who made the last 3+ years so special. I’ll miss you all so much and you’ll always hold a special place in my heart I’m so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I’m beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali, the place I’ve called home for the last 8 years Niners Nation, let’s go.”

“Ps- to all of my LAX to CLT flight attendants on American Airlines. Love you guys and thank you for the heavy pours. I won’t be seeing you as often but we had a good run.”

