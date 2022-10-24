Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Olivia Culpo Reacts to 49ers Trading Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo Reacts to 49ers Trading Christian McCaffrey

Articles
Advertisement
Olivia Culpo Reacts to 49ers Trading Christian McCaffrey

Olivia Culpo Reacts to 49ers Trading Christian McCaffrey

Advertisement
  • Christian McCaffrey has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers.
  • He is expected to make his 49ers debut against Kansas City.
  • Olivia wrote, ‘This city stole my heart and I’ll never forget the memories and people.’
Advertisement

Olivia Culpo is an American model, fashion influencer, social media personality, and actress. Olivia is happy for her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey because he was just traded to the San Francisco 49ers. His first game with the team could be this weekend.

The former Miss Universe, who is now 30 years old, posted a touching video on Instagram for McCaffrey, who is 26. She did this after hearing that the running back will be leaving the Carolina Panthers for his new team in the NFL.

According to sources McCaffrey is anticipated to make his 49ers debut against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, and Culpo expressed her pride in him in the post.

Olivia wrote, “This city stole my heart and I’ll never forget the memories and people who made the last 3+ years so special. I’ll miss you all so much and you’ll always hold a special place in my heart  I’m so proud of you Christian! Seeing your light shine is one of my favorite things in life and I’m beyond excited and grateful for this next chapter in Cali, the place I’ve called home for the last 8 years Niners Nation, let’s go.”

“Ps- to all of my LAX to CLT flight attendants on American Airlines. Love you guys and thank you for the heavy pours. I won’t be seeing you as often but we had a good run.”

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by Olivia Frances Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

Also Read

Hailey Bieber flashes her incredible ABS in latest photoshoot, receives praise form Elsa Hoskand Olivia Culpo
Hailey Bieber flashes her incredible ABS in latest photoshoot, receives praise form Elsa Hoskand Olivia Culpo

Hailey Bieber showed off her incredible abs in a new styling session,...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
"A Simple Favor" sequel production started in Italy
Sajal Ali's pictures are going viral on social media
Sajal Ali's pictures are going viral on social media
Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away
Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda passed away
Hilary Duff claims she spends time with her ex-boyfriend and their spouses
Hilary Duff claims she spends time with her ex-boyfriend and their spouses
Pathaan Day 4 box office: SRK film crosses 210 crore
Pathaan Day 4 box office: SRK film crosses 210 crore
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story