Olivia Wilde Bears Her Midriff in Slim Black Gown

A little over a month after she wore a variety of stylish outfits to promote the release of Don’t Worry Darling, the 38-year-old actress and director walked the red carpet at the 2022 Women in Film Honors Gala in Beverly Hills on Thursday night in another beautiful gown.

Wilde wore a slim black floor-length Saint Laurent dress with two stunning details: a hood and a midriff peekaboo cut-out.

She finished the look with black pointed sandals and black and gold bangles on each wrist.

Wilde spoke at one of the panels at the event. She talked about the problems that women face in the film industry. She said there that women in movies “need that community because it’s sometimes so hard to be heard.”

The mother of two also said that when she worked on the 2015 film Meadowland with director Reed Morano, she saw how the crew respected and learned from her. She said she wanted to see more “women in positions of leadership” so that others could also learn from them.

Wilde’s appearance at the weekday gala came soon after she wowed fans during the Don’t Worry Darling press tour with other stunning outfits, such as a green sequined Valentino gown at the San Sebastian International Film Festival, where she avoided a possible spill on the red carpet.

She has also gone to the Venice Film Festival in a famous yellow Gucci dress with a deep V-neck.

Wilde has worn a cut-out style before, so this isn’t the first time it’s been seen on her. In September, she went to see her boyfriend Harry Styles perform at Madison Square Garden in New York City. She wore a white Stella McCartney dress with cutouts and a deep V-neck.