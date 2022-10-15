Olivia Wilde protects her kids from media attention

Advertisement
  • Olivia Wilde disputes allegations that she gave up her children for Harry Styles.
  • Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, are Wilde’s children from a previous relationship with Jason Sudeikis.
  • “I share custody of my kids with my ex,” she tells magazine.
While Harry Styles is dating Olivia Wilde, she is protecting her children from intrusive media attention.

The mother-of-two disputes allegations that she gave up her children for the musician in an interview for Elle’s November magazine. Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, are Wilde’s children from a previous relationship with Jason Sudeikis.

“I share custody of my kids with my ex,” she begins.

“If I’m photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me. The suggestion is that I have abandoned my role as a mother.”

She added: “You know why you don’t see me with my kids? Because I don’t let them get photographed. Do you know the lengths that I go to to protect my kids from being seen by you?”

“When people see me not with my kids, it’s always ‘How dare she,” added Olivia.

Wilde began dating Styles in 2021, months after her split with Sudeikis.

