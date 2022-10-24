Olivia Wilde’s Golden Retriever scene cleared by LA dog rescue.

Gordon was adopted from a Los Angeles-based dog rescue group.

They’re trying to “clear the air” about what actually happened to him.

Advertisement

Olivia Wilde’s Golden Retriever, Gordon, was adopted from a Los Angeles-based dog rescue group, and they’re trying to “clear the air” about what actually happened to him.

Maeday Rescue took to Instagram on Friday to defend the “Don’t Worry Darling” director’s choice to “re-home Gordy” in the wake of shocking allegations made by the actress’ former nanny.

They referred to 38-year-old Wilde as a “big animal rescue advocate” and “responsible pet owner,” saying that he behaved “out of sympathy and love for him.”

Maeday claims that in 2018, the group “rescued” Gordon from an unidentified “shelter” together with “his 4 littermates.”

After that, Natalie, the founder of the rescue, “fostered them and bottle fed them” until the group was able to locate “their perfect forever homes” for them.

At the age of two months, Wilde “adopted” one of the four canines and provided him with “much love,” “training,” and “travel adventures.”

Advertisement

The actress “realized that Gordy didn’t love the travel life and wasn’t pleased around toddlers,” the rescue center claims, according to the actress.

Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6, are the children of Wilde and her ex-fiance, Jason Sudeikis. Gordon, according to Maeday, “had built a very close bond” with his Brooklyn-based dog walker.

After “much thinking and care,” everyone concerned decided that it would be in “Gordy’s best interest” to give the dog to the New York dog walker. “Olivia called Maeday to discuss” the matter.

The rescue organization claimed that they “pride” themselves on “finding the perfect forever home” for their animals, saying that “every now and then the animal is just happier in a different setting and that’s good.”

Gordy’s Instagram feed is jam-packed with evidence that “he is living his best life,” as Maeday also noted.

The group stated, without going into additional detail, “We felt like we should publish this since we detest that the media is presenting a Maeday adopter in a terrible light.”

Advertisement

The director allegedly irresponsibly fired Gordon in order to travel more with her then-new boyfriend, Harry Styles, according to a disturbing set of charges made last week by Wilde and Sudeikis’ former nanny about the ex-couple.

The former employee said to the Daily Mail that “when [Wilde] left [at the start of November 2020], she came for a visit and stated, ‘We have to find Gordon a new home,’ inanely.

Jason didn’t really care about the animals and he was urgently wanted out of their house.

The nanny, who opted to remain nameless, claims that Sudeikis, 47, once informed her that Wilde “barely cared” for the cat and simply kept him for “appearances anyhow.”

The woman alleged, “I told Jason I knew somebody who loves Gordon and was eager to take him in.” Jason then commanded, “Let’s get him out of here immediately.”

Wilde and Sudeikis released a comprehensive rebuttal of their ex-charges staffer’s in a joint statement.

Advertisement

They told us last week via their agent that it was “very heartbreaking to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would chose to make such false and scurrilous charges against us publicly.”

“Her horrible 18-month campaign of tormenting us, as well as family members, close acquaintances, and coworkers, has come to a tragic head. With the honest hope that she will now decide to leave our family alone, we will continue to put our attention on safeguarding and raising our children.

Also Read Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde enjoys a date night at Wolf Alice concert Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles went out to dinner before the Wolf...