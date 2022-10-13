Advertisement
Oprah Winfrey talks about her knee surgery in 2021: 'I Literally Could Not Lift My Leg'

Oprah Winfrey talks about her knee surgery in 2021: 'I Literally Could Not Lift My Leg'

  • Oprah Winfrey is an American talk show host.
  • The media mogul shared the health update during her “The Life You Want” class.
  • She said, ‘I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November’.
Oprah Winfrey is an American talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and philanthropist. She is best known for her talk show.

The media mogul provided the health update while lecturing on thankfulness in her “The Life You Want” class. Winfrey, 68, claimed that she connected particularly with a visitor who expressed her gratitude for every organ and limb.

“I had knee surgery in August, and then I had another knee surgery in November,”
she recalled. “When I came home the first time, I literally could not lift my leg. I couldn’t lift my heel off of the bed, and I vowed if I was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again — that I would take advantage of movement, exercise, and of being able to be fully in my body.”

“As I was rehabilitating, I started hiking. Everyday, I tried to hike more and do more.”

She added. “My appreciation for every organ and every limb has expanded exponentially. So, you mentioning that really brought that home to me.”

