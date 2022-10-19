Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Paddy McGuinness still misses Christine after breakup

Paddy McGuinness still misses Christine after breakup

Articles
Advertisement
Paddy McGuinness still misses Christine after breakup

Paddy McGuinness and Christine

Advertisement
  • Top Gear host, 49, split from his wife Christine two months ago.
  • Paddy has not worn his wedding ring since the breakup.
  • He was spotted wearing it for the first time since the couple separated in October.
Advertisement

Paddy McGuinness does not entirely eliminate Christine from his life.

The 49-year-old Top Gear host was caught wearing his wedding ring again, despite having separated from his wife Christine two months prior.

Paddy was photographed wearing his wedding band for the first time since Marks & Spencer rumors surfaced, yesterday night.

It’s nothing new for the views as he’s been wearing his wedding band, as he was photographed wearing it in an Instagram story at the beginning of October.

Paddy, 49, chronicled his morning “on the school run” on his Instagram stories while carrying a takeout coffee cup while sitting in his car.

His wedding band was visible as he stated, “On the school run.”

Advertisement

Christine attended the National Television Awards, while Paddy stayed behind to care for the children so Christine could attend, according to a report.

However, Paddy has not worn his wedding band since their stunning separation.

Also Read

Christine McGuinness takes cryptic swipe at ex Paddy McGuinness
Christine McGuinness takes cryptic swipe at ex Paddy McGuinness

Christine McGuinness takes a cryptic swipe at ex-Paddy McGuinness. TV star Paddy...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with stunning pictures
Mehwish Hayat delights fans with stunning pictures
Megan Fox flaunts her new Bob Hairstyle in the photos
Megan Fox flaunts her new Bob Hairstyle in the photos
Jason Segel is open to bringing back Marshall Eriksen on “How I Met Your Father” film
Jason Segel is open to bringing back Marshall Eriksen on “How I Met Your Father” film
Rihanna Shares teaser from savage X Fenty game day collection
Rihanna Shares teaser from savage X Fenty game day collection
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
Anurag Kashyap said mainstream Indian cinema 'stopped being original'
"A Simple Favor" sequel production started in Italy
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story