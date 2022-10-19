Paddy McGuinness still misses Christine after breakup

Top Gear host, 49, split from his wife Christine two months ago.

Paddy has not worn his wedding ring since the breakup.

He was spotted wearing it for the first time since the couple separated in October.

Paddy McGuinness does not entirely eliminate Christine from his life.

The 49-year-old Top Gear host was caught wearing his wedding ring again, despite having separated from his wife Christine two months prior.

Paddy was photographed wearing his wedding band for the first time since Marks & Spencer rumors surfaced, yesterday night.

It’s nothing new for the views as he’s been wearing his wedding band, as he was photographed wearing it in an Instagram story at the beginning of October.

Paddy, 49, chronicled his morning “on the school run” on his Instagram stories while carrying a takeout coffee cup while sitting in his car.

His wedding band was visible as he stated, “On the school run.”

Christine attended the National Television Awards, while Paddy stayed behind to care for the children so Christine could attend, according to a report.

However, Paddy has not worn his wedding band since their stunning separation.

