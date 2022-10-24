Pakistani celebrities express condolences over the loss of journalist Arshad Sharif

Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya in the early hours of Monday.

His wife and family confirmed his death on Twitter.

Pakistani celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the journalist.

Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif – who was part of the BOL family – was shot dead in Kenya in the wee hours on Monday, his death was confirmed by his wife and family.

One of the renowned journalists was famous for his audacious style of reporting as he always refused to bend before injustice.

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who recently became part of Pakistan’s number one news channel Bol, has a journalistic career spanning 29 years. However, his talk show ‘Power Play’ remained his cause of fame in the nation.

Everyone in the country is very sad about the death of a well-known TV host, not just journalists. Arshad’s wife, Javeria Siddique, is also a journalist, and she was the first to share the news on Twitter. She said that Arshad had died in Nairobi city after being shot.

“I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist Arshad today, as per police he was shot in Kenya.”

Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don’t share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital.

Remember us in ur prayers. pic.twitter.com/wP1BJxqP5e — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) October 24, 2022

After hearing the news, a number of well-known Pakistani celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the journalist. Adnan Siddiqui, Sajal Aly, Haroon Shahid, and many others posted online.

Arshad sharif hum sharminda hain 🙏🙏🙏 — Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt9) October 23, 2022

RIP Arshad sharif 💔 Advertisement — Sajal Ali (@Iamsajalali) October 23, 2022

Rest in peace brother.#ArshadShareef — Rohail Hyatt 🇵🇰 (@rohailhyatt) October 24, 2022

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un! Arshad Sharif, a voice of reason in all the ‘breaking news’ clutter. Balanced, fair and objective—just how journalists are expected to be. Journalism lost a great one. May Allah grant him higher place in Jannah! Aameen🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/lhCqKhOb39 — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 24, 2022

