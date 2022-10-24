Advertisement
Pakistani celebrities express condolences over the loss of journalist Arshad Sharif

  • Arshad Sharif was shot dead in Kenya in the early hours of Monday.
  • His wife and family confirmed his death on Twitter.
  • Pakistani celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the journalist.
Senior Journalist Arshad Sharif – who was part of the BOL family – was shot dead in Kenya in the wee hours on Monday, his death was confirmed by his wife and family.

One of the renowned journalists was famous for his audacious style of reporting as he always refused to bend before injustice.

Senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who recently became part of Pakistan’s number one news channel Bol, has a journalistic career spanning 29 years. However, his talk show ‘Power Play’ remained his cause of fame in the nation.

Everyone in the country is very sad about the death of a well-known TV host, not just journalists. Arshad’s wife, Javeria Siddique, is also a journalist, and she was the first to share the news on Twitter. She said that Arshad had died in Nairobi city after being shot.

“I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist Arshad today, as per police he was shot in Kenya.”

After hearing the news, a number of well-known Pakistani celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the journalist. Adnan Siddiqui, Sajal Aly, Haroon Shahid, and many others posted online.

