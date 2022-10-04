Palace issues statement on King Charles first state visit hosting next month

King Charles to host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in first state visit
Charles III will host a state visit from South Africa in 2022....
The first state visit of King Charles’ reign will take place next month, according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Tshepo Motsepe of South Africa, a Commonwealth nation, will visit the United Kingdom from November 22 to November 24.
Their obligations will be disclosed in due time.
Below is the complete statement:
