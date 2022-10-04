Palace issues statement on King Charles first state visit hosting next month

King Charles is taking advice from the Queen of Denmark

Charles took oath on September 15.

Charles will host the first state visit of the President and First Lady of South Africa.

Palace released a statement regarding the visit.

The first state visit of King Charles’ reign will take place next month, according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Tshepo Motsepe of South Africa, a Commonwealth nation, will visit the United Kingdom from November 22 to November 24.

Their obligations will be disclosed in due time.

Below is the complete statement:

