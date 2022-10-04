Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Palace issues statement on King Charles first state visit hosting next month

Palace issues statement on King Charles first state visit hosting next month

Articles
Advertisement
Palace issues statement on King Charles first state visit hosting next month

King Charles is taking advice from the Queen of Denmark

Advertisement
  • Charles took oath on September 15.
  • Charles will host the first state visit of the President and First Lady of South Africa.
  • Palace released a statement regarding the visit.
Advertisement

The first state visit of King Charles’ reign will take place next month, according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and First Lady Tshepo Motsepe of South Africa, a Commonwealth nation, will visit the United Kingdom from November 22 to November 24.

Their obligations will be disclosed in due time.

Below is the complete statement:

Palace issues statement on first state visit King Charles will host during his reign

Also Read

King Charles to host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in first state visit
King Charles to host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in first state visit

Charles III will host a state visit from South Africa in 2022....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story