Palak Muchhal and Mithoon plans to marry on November 6

In the Indian entertainment sector, the wedding season has resumed. Among the few celebrities who were married last year were Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, and Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan also wed this year in opulent weddings. Now, another couple is starting a new chapter in their relationship, which might surprise the followers. Two musicians will exchange vows with one another this year. On November 6, 2022, singer-composer team Palak Muchhal and Mithoon will exchange vows.

The wedding will take place the first week of November, and the celebrations will start on November 4. As per a source close to a news channel, “The two musicians have known each other for a while. But, it is an arranged marriage.” The reception will be helmed in Mumbai itself.

The two collaborated on the songs “Keh Bhi De” and “Door Na Jaa” in 2016. She then sang “Meri Aashiqui” and “Chaahu Main Ya Na,” two Mithoon-penned songs from Aashiqui 2. The album, which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, was a success.

With albums for movies like Zeher, Kalyug, Anwar, The Train, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Yaariyan, Ek Villain, Sanam Re, Shivaay, Baaghi 2, Kabir Singh, Malang, and Radhe Shyam, Mithoon is one of the most well-known music composers in the business.