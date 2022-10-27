Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Palak Muchhal and Mithoon plans to marry on November 6

Palak Muchhal and Mithoon plans to marry on November 6

Articles
Advertisement
Palak Muchhal and Mithoon plans to marry on November 6
Advertisement
  • Two musicians will exchange vows with one another this year.
  • On November 6, 2022, singer-composer team Palak Muchhal and Mithoon will exchange vows.
  • The wedding will take place the first week of November, and the celebrations will start on November 4.
Advertisement

In the Indian entertainment sector, the wedding season has resumed. Among the few celebrities who were married last year were Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, and Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. Actors Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha, Nayanthara, and Vignesh Shivan also wed this year in opulent weddings. Now, another couple is starting a new chapter in their relationship, which might surprise the followers. Two musicians will exchange vows with one another this year. On November 6, 2022, singer-composer team Palak Muchhal and Mithoon will exchange vows.

Also Read

Akshay Kumar never expected marrying Rajesh Khanna’s daughter
Akshay Kumar never expected marrying Rajesh Khanna’s daughter

Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna in 2001. She is the daughter of...

The wedding will take place the first week of November, and the celebrations will start on November 4. As per a source close to a news channel, “The two musicians have known each other for a while. But, it is an arranged marriage.” The reception will be helmed in Mumbai itself.

The two collaborated on the songs “Keh Bhi De” and “Door Na Jaa” in 2016. She then sang “Meri Aashiqui” and “Chaahu Main Ya Na,” two Mithoon-penned songs from Aashiqui 2. The album, which featured Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur, was a success.

Also Read

Arjun Kanungo is set to marry Carla Dennis in August!
Arjun Kanungo is set to marry Carla Dennis in August!

Arjun Kanungo, a singing sensation, and longtime fiancée Carla Dennis plan to...

With albums for movies like Zeher, Kalyug, Anwar, The Train, Murder 2, Aashiqui 2, Yaariyan, Ek Villain, Sanam Re, Shivaay, Baaghi 2, Kabir Singh, Malang, and Radhe Shyam, Mithoon is one of the most well-known music composers in the business.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Waliya Najib wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Waliya Najib wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Sadaf Kanwal scatters vibrant colors in her latest photoshoot
Dementia risk factors linked to social isolation: Study
Dementia risk factors linked to social isolation: Study
Nawal Saeed flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Nawal Saeed flaunts her desi style in stunning outfit
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's trainer reveals yoga asanas to reduce bloating
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor's trainer reveals yoga asanas to reduce bloating
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Yumna Zaidi wows fans with sultry looks in new photoshoot
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story