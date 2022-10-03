Pankaj Tripathi is a “national icon”

The ECI designated actor Pankaj Tripathi as a “national icon.”

Tripathi is well-known for his roles in Mirzapur, Sacred Games, Mimi, and Newton.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar made the announcement in front of the actor.

The Election Commission of India designated actor Pankaj Tripathi as a “national icon” during a ceremony on Monday afternoon. For “his participation with ECI in raising awareness among voters,” the actor was given the honour. In front of the actor, who expressed his gratitude for the honour, the Chief Election Commissioner made the announcement in Delhi.

Pankaj was already a state symbol for the ECI and is well-known for his roles in Mirzapur, Sacred Games, Mimi, and Newton, among other movies and television programmes. CEC Rajiv Kumar praised the actor and added that in choosing to designate him as a national icon, they took into account both his devotion to the cause and his broad appeal throughout the nation.

Pankaj Tripathi addressed the crowd and recalled his first-time voter experiences. He claimed that the procedure had granted him both the right of matdaan (vote) and sammaan (respect) as an active participant in democracy. Additionally, the actor exhorted all young people to fully engage in the elections in order to express their democratic preferences and make their voices heard.

Pankaj has been working in the sector for about 20 years and is a National Award winner. After appearing in supporting roles in highly praised movies like Omkara, Dharm, and Aakrosh, Pankaj rose to stardom as Sultan Qureshi in Anurag Kashyap’s cult favourite two-parter Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). In addition to starring in well-liked web series like Criminal Justice and Mirzapur, he later went on to feature in a number of financially successful films throughout the years.

Surprisingly, one of Pankaj’s most well-liked performances concerned the election. In the 2017 movie Newton, for which he received the National Award, he portrayed a CRPF officer tasked with holding elections in a conflict-ridden region of the jungles of Chhattisgarh. In addition to Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, and Arun Govil, Pankaj will next be seen in the movie OMG 2.3

