Parineeti Chopra wraps up her ‘fish-filled’ vacation mode

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra works hard day and night to make a big name for herself in the movie business. The next movie she will be in is called “Code Name: Tiranga.” The movie’s trailer for Code Name: Tiranga came out last week, and fans can’t stop talking about it. The movie’s trailer looks good, and fans are looking forward to getting tickets early so they can see Parineeti on screen for the first time in a long time.

In addition to Parineeti, the film’s main characters are played by Harrdy Sandhu and Sharad Kelkar. Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty, and Deesh Mariwala also play important roles in the movie.

Even though the movie was still being promoted, Parineeti took some time for herself and went on vacation to the Maldives. Parineeti has done everything on this trip, from posting bikini photos to spending time by herself in nature. Now, she has decided to get back to work on the movie in a big way.

Monday, Parineeti wrote on Instagram, “Told you I want to be a fish! #WannabeFish #OceanBabyForever Before I start promoting Code Name Tiranga tomorrow, I slept, swam, stretched, and prayed. Time to switch back to BADASS and ACTION mode @fairmont.maldives @makeplansholidays #FairmontMaldives #FairmontMoments #MakePlansHolidays”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒 𝙲𝚑𝚘𝚙𝚛𝚊 🫧 (@parineetichopra)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 𝙿𝚊𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚎𝚎𝚝𝚒 𝙲𝚑𝚘𝚙𝚛𝚊 🫧 (@parineetichopra)

Code Name Tiranga is a movie that was made by T-Series and Reliance Entertainment. It was written and directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, and it will be in theatres near you on October 14.

After promoting her next movie, Parineeti Chopra will appear in Diljit Dosanjh’s film Chamkila, which was directed by Imtiaz Ali. Sure enough, Parineeti knows what’s important to her and continues to find a good balance between work and life, just like a true Libran.

