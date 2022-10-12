Paris Hilton reveals she was sexually abused, ‘late nights’

Advertisement
Paris Hilton says that she was sexually abused when she was in school.

The American socialite said in an article in the New York Times on Tuesday that she had “medical exams” at her school in Utah.

“Very late at night, this would be around like 3 or 4 in the morning, they would take myself and other girls into this room and they would perform medical exams,” Hilton claimed.

She further added that it “wasn’t even with a doctor” but rather “it was a couple of different staff members who would have us lay on the table and put their fingers inside of us.”

The 41-year-old continued: “And I don’t know what they were doing, but it was definitely not a doctor. And it was really scary, and it’s something that I really had blocked out for many years.”

“But it’s coming back all the time now, and I think about it. And now, looking back as an adult, that was definitely sexual abuse,” declares Paris.

