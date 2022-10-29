Paul Bettany will star in new “WandaVision” spin-off “Vision Quest”

A television series called ‘WandaVision’ is apparently in development.

The series is thought to be called VisionQuest.

Paul Bettany will return in his previous role as Vision.

Advertisement

Paul Bettany will return in his previous role as Vision. A television series called ‘WandaVision’, a spin-off of Disney’s hugely popular limited series, is apparently in development. This news follows an earlier story by Jeff Sneider.

Following the events of WandaVision, when the character was created out of pure will by his grieving wife, Wanda Maximoff, the series, which is thought to be called VisionQuest, is supposed to centre around the titular hero, Vision, on a mission to retrieve both his memories and his humanity (played by Elizabeth Olsen).

Given their close relationships, according to Deadline, Wanda and Olsen have a chance of making an appearance on the show.

Those involved in the project are reportedly calling the new spinoff “the White Vision project” in an unofficial capacity.

This alludes to the location where the character was last seen. Following a battle of wills and a memorable discussion about the “Ship of Theseus” debate, the newly created Vision abandoned his mission to overthrow Wanda and started looking for both his past and his future.

A second Vision, this one pure white, had been created by S.W.O.R.D. from Wanda’s memory to infiltrate Wanda’s “paradise.”

Advertisement

With 23 Emmy nominations, including nods for Bettany and Olsen in the starring characters, WandaVision was a critical and financial success for Disney and Marvel. In this year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which some saw as a sort of sequel to WandaVision, Olsen would directly reprise the role.

Bettany has previously been apprehensive about taking on the role again while expressing satisfaction with how successful his appearance on WandaVision was.

He told sources, “It was a beautiful culmination for all these things Lizzie and I have done together.”

“We really found a lane for ourselves, and this was different in tone from those movies. But you never know with Marvel, whether you’re done, or not. So I don’t want to call it the end yet. This was one of the most creative experiences of my life, joyful and free, making this show. To see it embraced by an audience the way it was, was so wonderful.”

The series, if it proceeds, will be WandaVision’s second spin-off after the approval of Agatha: House of Harkness, which will star Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, the main character of the original series who was sentenced to live in a mental prison of suburban mediocrity by Wanda as retribution for her actions on the show.

Jac Shaeffer, who conceived, co-wrote, and executive produced WandaVision, will be in charge of both that series and VisionQuest. Additionally, last year, Schaeffer agreed to a three-year contract with Marvel Studios and 20th Century Television.

Advertisement

Following Harvest Moon for Miramax, Bettany will next be seen on stage in The Collaboration on Broadway and will soon begin filming a movie version of the play.

Watch the official trailer below:

Also Read ‘City on a Hill,’ showtime’s drama will not be returning for season 04 City On A Hill was an engrossing and thrilling watch over its...