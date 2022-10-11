‘People should keep talking till it is normalized’ says Shruti Hassan

Advertisement
  • On World Mental Health Day, Shruti Haasan, spoke out on how vital it is to normalise talking about mental health.
  • Many stars, in the past, have come out about suffering mental health challenges like Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma.
  • However, the stigmas linked to publicly speaking about a mental health condition is still limiting people from discussing or admitting about it in the open.
Shruti Haasan addressed about mental health on World Mental Health Day. Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma have spoken about mental health issues. The stigma of openly revealing a mental health illness prevents many from doing so.

Shruti remarked, “I think so many people are talking about it because it’s so important to normalise it and remove the stigma.” Who feels comfortable discussing it is a personal decision. Many patients don’t talk about therapy. I believe people are listening to us because we know the benefits.

The Salaar actress said, “I went in treatment when I was younger, but it was different.” Second time around, I realised I needed to address this to improve my life. I didn’t talk about it while I was going through it, but after I saw its benefits and life changes. I wanted to share it.”

Still tough? Do you still feel triggered? Shruti Haasan: “I still get affected by anxiousness. I always believed I was fine, but when I was pressured, I was too emotional and on edge. I didn’t see why people believed Shruti is impatient and misunderstood. As a woman working on set, one of the nicest things I did was inform the crew, “I’m on my period and in a lot of pain, but I’m still working.” As women, we question, “Why is she dancing or fighting like this?” It’s no joke.”

Music has always helped her talk about her inner struggles. “I feel like music has been a good friend to me. The music makes me feel small. Writing and music have both helped me a lot to talk about my inner war. “I think most of us go through life feeling, on days when nobody gets us, “There is so much inside me that I want to bring out, and I always think I have music to bring those things out, inner war out,” Shruti says.

A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

I don’t fear criticism.
Many people fear criticism and don’t address mental health freely. She replies, “I’m not frightened of being judged; others are.” I dislike ‘keep calm’ Yes, discuss. Plan beforehand. Yes.

Overworked?

Feeling stressed out? Holidays without family? “I feel overworked when worry dictates planning, as when the shoot begins at 5 but I want it to start at 5,” explains Shruti Haasan. Some things are uncontrolled. I hate disorganisation.

What’s missing?

“Discuss till it’s normalised. The pandemic has increased mental health discussions. We must clarify that it’s not a chemical imbalance, diabetes, or the environment. Shruti Haasan stated it’s a disease.

