People told Deepika Padukone that her depression wasn't real

People told Deepika Padukone that her depression wasn’t real

Articles
People told Deepika Padukone that her depression wasn’t real

People told Deepika Padukone that her depression wasn’t real

  • Deepika Padukone opened up about her battle with depression in 2015.
  • Many thought she was doing it to promote her movie or work with a pharmaceutical company.
  • Deepika set up the Live Love Laugh foundation to promote mental health and lessen stigma.
When Deepika Padukone revealed in public that she had been diagnosed with depression in 2015, many questioned her, she recently recalled. The actor made the admission while speaking about mental health with Meghan Markle, a former actress and the Duchess of Sussex, on her podcast Archetypes.

In addition to talking about the stigma associated with mental illness, Meghan Markle complimented Deepika for the mental health foundation she established following her fight with depression. While many people were relieved when Deepika opened up about her mental health, some believed she was doing it to promote her movie or work with a pharmaceutical company, the actress said.

Deepika said, “For most of India, it felt like this huge burden lifted off their shoulders. That finally, someone acknowledged the fact that okay, there is such a thing as mental illness but with everything good that you do they’ll always be sort of that skepticism.”

The actor added, “So there were a bunch of people who felt that either I was doing this to promote a movie or they thought that I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company. And there were articles where they thought I was being paid by a pharmaceutical company and you know that I’m now going to start advertising for some sort of medication.”

In 2015, Deepika said that her mother, Ujjwala Padukone, had advised her to get therapy for her depression a year earlier after noticing the symptoms. Later, Deepika established the Live Love Laugh foundation, whose goals are to promote mental health, lessen the stigma around mental illness, and offer reliable mental health resources. She recently paid a visit to individuals with mental illnesses and the people who care for them in a Tamil Nadu village as part of her foundation’s rural outreach programme.

The actor will soon be seen with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathaan. Additionally, she is working on the Prabhas-starrer Project K.

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


