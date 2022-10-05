Advertisement
Pete Davidson is removing honourary tattoos for Kim Kardashian

  • Pete Davidson’s tattoos for his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian appear to be being removed.
  • The comic was pictured with a bandage covering his neck, suggesting he had ink removed.
  • He famously got multiple tattoos for Kim, her favourite being “my girl is a lawyer”.
Pete Davidson’s honorary tattoos for his ex-girlfriend Kim Kardashian appear to be being removed.

The comic, who was photographed on the filming locations for his next comedy series, had a bandage covering his neck, suggesting that he had ink removed.

One person tweeted: “Pete Davidson appears to be erasing his memories of Kim Kardashian.”

Another said: “Pete getting rid of his Kim tattoo is so funny and idk why,” while a third added: “Pete Davidson looking happy after removing a certain tattoo.”

Pete Davidson erases final traces of Kim Kardashian with tattoo removal?

The 28-year-old famously got multiple tattoos for Kim, her favourite being “my girl is a lawyer.”

“He should’ve changed it to My ex girl needs a lawyer following her million dollar fine for crypto advertising,” added another fan.

Earlier, an insider close to Pete Davidson told The Mirror: “While he continues to remove his tattoos, that image is from set and not related to removing the lawyer tattoo.”

Kim Kardashian isn’t ready to date after her separation from Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian isn’t ready to date after her separation from Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian recently spoke in Live with Kelly and Ryan about her...

