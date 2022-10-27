Phone Bhoot and Chacha Chaudhary join hands for a comic series

For our young comic book fans, we are excited to work together and publish the “Chacha Chaudhary x Phone Bhoot” comic.

Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is run by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Excel Entertainment and Diamond Toons, the legendary book publishers behind the classic comics Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu, have teamed up once more in an exciting new development. With the help of this collaboration, the three main characters from the upcoming horror-comedy Phone Bhoot from Excel Entertainment will now appear in the Chacha Chaudhary comic series written and illustrated by Prans.

Phone Bhoot, starring Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ishaan, takes viewers on a humorous journey. As two inexperienced ghostbusters link up with a ghost on a complex scheme to defeat an equally funny bad guy.

Diamond Toons and Excel Entertainment first worked together on Fukrey Returns, a film whose characters also appeared in an earlier Chacha Chaudhary comic series. As a result of this collaboration, Diamond Toons will soon release a comic in which the characters will now be a part of the Chacha Chaudhary storyline as he embarks on a brand-new adventure with his sidekick Sabu. While the plot’s specifics are yet undisclosed, the series promises to be lighthearted and engaging with equal parts fright and humour.

Mr. Manish Verma, Director of Diamond Toons, commented on the comic’s debut, saying, “We are delighted to partner with Excel Entertainment for this exclusive edition of ‘Chacha Chaudhary and Phone Bhoot’. Chacha Chaudhary, being an all-rounder, relevantly connects ​ to almost all aspects of our lives. ​With​ fantastic satire and ​ intelligence along with the characters of the movie ‘Phone Bhoot’, will help in making a strong connection with his massive fan following be it 8 or 80 years of age.”

Phone Bhoot is produced by Excel Entertainment, which is run by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. It was directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. The movie is scheduled to premiere on November 4, 2022.

For our young comic book fans, we are excited to work together and publish the “Chacha Chaudhary x Phone Bhoot” comic. Since 1960, Pran Kumar Sharma’s Chacha Chaudhary, Billoo, and Pinki comics have been immensely popular. Prans Features, Nikhil Pran.