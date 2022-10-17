Phone Bhoot song Kaali Teri Gutt out tomorrow, actor shares teaser

Actress Katrina Kaif uploaded a teaser video of the song Kaali Teri Gut still from her forthcoming film Phone Bhoot on her Instagram.

Actress Katrina Kaif uploaded a teaser video of the song Kaali Teri Gut still from her forthcoming film Phone Bhoot on her Instagram. The release date for the song was revealed by her. Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, and Katrina were all featured in the video. The movie’s November 4 release date has been set.

Katrina has depicted in the video sporting a black outfit. Siddhant was dressed in a black T-shirt. Ishaan is spotted sporting a graphic t-shirt. The video began with Katrina winking and ended with Siddhant and Ishaan giving the come-on sign with their hands. One of the peeks showed Siddhant, Ishaan, and Katrina dancing along to the song together. In one scene, Siddhant even grabbed a photo with Katrina.

She captioned the post while sharing the video, “This Diwali even the Bhootnis will danceeeeee. Kaali Teri Gutt …… song out tomorrow.” One of her fans wrote, “You killing it Kay.” Another fan commented, “Omggg. Bring it on!!” Someone else added, “Wish you good luck Katrina.”

The film Phone Bhoot is directed by Gurmmeet Singh. It’s backed by Excel Entertainment, which is headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film stars Jackie Shroff, Sheeba Chadha, and Nidhi Bisht, along with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles.

In the film, Katrina plays the part of a ghost. She will reportedly play two characters in the movie. Due to the extraordinary scenario brought on by the epidemic, Phone Bhoot has been in post-production since before the shutdown.

On October 13, 2018, the debut track from Phone Bhoot Kinna Sona was released. Fans appreciated Katrina’s performance and dubbed it “smoking hot.” Tanishk, who also wrote the song, and Zahrah S. Khan perform it.