  • Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle overshadow ‘Future of the monarchy’ picture released by palace
  • Misan Harriman has published two photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
  • The photographs were taken just days before the Queen’s funeral.
  • Pro-monarchy royal specialist Richard Eden questioned the timing of the pictures’ dispensation.
Misan Harriman, a friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has published two fresh photographs of the couple.

The photographs were taken immediately prior to their appearance on stage at the One Young World conference in Manchester.

The ceremony was scheduled three days before the death of the queen.

Richard Eden, a pro-monarchy royal specialist, questioned the timing of the distribution of the couple’s photographs.

Meghan and Harrys new photos overshadow Future of the monarchy picture by palace

He stated that Meghan and Harry’s images were revealed shortly after the ‘Fab Four’ photograph of King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton was released by Buckingham Palace.

Meghan and Harrys new photos overshadow Future of the monarchy picture by palace

The portrait of the four royals titled “Future of the monarchy” was taken at the Heads of State reception the night before the Queen’s funeral by writer and novelist Omid Scobie.

However, Eden seemed to imply that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attempted to obscure the Buckingham Palace photograph.

Also Read

‘Future of Monarchy’: Buckingham Palace released a new photo of King and Queen Consort and Prince and Princess of Wales
‘Future of Monarchy’: Buckingham Palace released a new photo of King and Queen Consort and Prince and Princess of Wales

Buckingham Palace released a new photo of King and Queen Consort and...

