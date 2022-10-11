Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photos: Fawad Khan celebrates his daughter’s birthday

Photos: Fawad Khan celebrates his daughter’s birthday

Articles
Advertisement
Photos: Fawad Khan celebrates his daughter’s birthday

Photos: Fawad Khan celebrates his daughter’s birthday

Advertisement
  • Fawad Khan celebrates his daughter’s birthday.
  • Fawad is a Pakistani actor, producer, and model.
  • He has 1.6 million followers on his Instagram account.
Advertisement

Fawad Khan celebrated the birthday of his daughter, and friends shared a few glimpses from the event. Well, pictures of the event were very popular with fans.

Fawad is a Pakistani actor, producer, and model who has won a Filmfare Award, three Lux Style Awards, and six Hum Awards, among other honors.

Advertisement

He has 1.6 million followers on his Instagram account. He is one of those actors who has always inspired a positive and upbeat reaction from the audience.

He is known for his leading role in several television serials Fitrat, Barzakh, Hamain Aazma, Kahan Hai Tu, Shor Macha, Hamesha, Satrangi, and many more.

Also Read

Is Fawad Khan returning to Bollywood?
Is Fawad Khan returning to Bollywood?

Fawad Khan, a Pakistani actor, has a huge global fan base. He...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Zhalay Sarhadi stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
Zhalay Sarhadi stuns with spectacular look at fashion shoot
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Jannat Mirza looks stunning in latest photos
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Amna Ilyas looks fabulous in beautiful outfit
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Rabeeca Khan treats fans with latest photoshoot
Yasir Nawaz shows off his love for Nida Yasir
Yasir Nawaz shows off his love for Nida Yasir
Nida Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
Nida Khan delights fans with stunning pictures
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story