Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Photos: Rakul Singh shares bold photos from Maldives

Photos: Rakul Singh shares bold photos from Maldives

Articles
Advertisement
Photos: Rakul Singh shares bold photos from Maldives

Photos: Rakul Singh shares bold photos from Maldives

Advertisement
  • The actress has been sharing stunning pictures of herself from the location on Instagram.
  • Rakul wrote ‘Cos island life is a vibe.’
  • The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media.
Advertisement

Rakul Preet Singh is an Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu, Hindi, and Tamil films. She made her acting debut with the Kannada film Gilli.

The actress has been posting beautiful pictures of herself on Instagram from the location. She posted pictures of herself sunbathing on a net with the ocean below her on Sunday. Sharing the photos on Instagram, Rakul wrote, “Cos island life is a vibe.”

Take a look!

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Advertisement

The viral pictures are getting a lot of likes on social media, and there are also interesting comments from users.

Also Read

Rakul Preet Singh says ‘bakwas’ to Bhagnani’s wedding rumours
Rakul Preet Singh says ‘bakwas’ to Bhagnani’s wedding rumours

The actor responded to rumours that they were getting married as they...

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Bollywood News, Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Netflix will release a list of shows that are available to stream globally in February
Netflix will release a list of shows that are available to stream globally in February
Kartik Aaryan's lovely puppy Katori can't get enough of her human
Kartik Aaryan's lovely puppy Katori can't get enough of her human
Priscilla Presley asks fans to ignore noise amid Lisa Marie trust dispute
Priscilla Presley asks fans to ignore noise amid Lisa Marie trust dispute
Shahid Afridi shares a beautiful picture of Ansha Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Shahid Afridi shares a beautiful picture of Ansha Afridi and Shaheen Shah Afridi 
Christina Perri discusses
Christina Perri discusses "disassociating" from the birth of her daughter Pixie
Kangana Ranaut appreciates Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra
Kangana Ranaut appreciates Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story