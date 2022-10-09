Photos: Urvashi Rautela shares alluring pictures from Australia

Urvashi shared a post in which she posed inside a private plane.

The actor wore a black and golden outfit and paired it with sneakers.

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela is an actress and model, hailing from India, and exclusively working in the Bollywood film industry. She was born on February 25th, 1994 in Haridwar, India.

Urvashi shared a post on Instagram showing her posing inside a private plane. The actor accessorized with sneakers while donning a black and golden ensemble. She chose to wear dark shades as well. As she sat in her seat, Urvashi struck various poses.

Sharing the post, Urvashi wrote, “Followed my (black heart emoji), and it led me to Australia (movie camera emoji).” A person wrote, “Rishabh Pant is waiting for you.” Another fan said, “Your (red heart emoji) will be very happy to see you in Australia.”

The viral Photos are getting a lot of likes on Instagram, and there are also interesting comments from users. Her admirers reacted positively after her photos went viral.

