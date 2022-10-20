Piers Morgan asks Liz Truss to step down as UK PM

Former Good Morning Britain host tells his followers, “It may be time”.

He also ponders the notion of running for prime minister in the future.

The 57-year-old becomes the shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history.

Piers Morgan has intimated that he is prepared to enter politics in the wake of Liz Truss’ departure.

Just hours before Truss issued her speech, the former host of Good Morning Britain turned to Twitter to encourage the lawmaker to resign, writing:

“You’re making Britain an absolute laughing stock @trussliz – put your country before your pathetic attempt at self-preservation, and resign,” he wrote.

The 57-year-old man announced, “It’s over. Liz Truss is resigning and will become shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history. What an absolute shambles.”

“These are serious times and we need a serious & competent Prime Minister,” he added.

As he posted an old photo of himself outside 10 Downing Street, Morgan also pondered the notion of running for prime minister in the future. He informed his followers, “It may be time.”

The users’ reactions to the controversial media personality’s comments were divided, with one user writing: “If America can have [Donald Trump] then UK can definitely have @piersmorgan,” one of the broadcaster’s fans wrote in response, with another adding: “F*** it how much worse can it get.”

Another wrote: “We don’t need another court jester real leadership not bul***t is what’s required.”

