Piers Morgan criticizes Trevor Noah for statement on Rishi Sunak

Piers Morgan criticized Trevor Noah for his statements regarding the reaction to Rishi Sunak’s election as prime minister.

After Morgan refuted Noah’s allegation that there was blowback against Sunak, the two celebrities engaged in a Twitter argument.

Morgan remarked, “There’s been no such backlash against Sunak. You race-baiting tweeps. Why does US media keep falsely portraying Britain as a racist country.”

The following are their tweets:

