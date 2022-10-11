Piers Morgan is latest to condemn Kanye’s anti-Semitic statements

Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments prompted a number of celebrities to criticise him.

Piers Morgan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman, Michael Rapaport, John Legend, and others also reacted.

Twitter has since removed the post in question, with a message, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules”.

Advertisement

Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments from the weekend have prompted a number of celebrities to criticise him, including Piers Morgan.

According to Twitter, the rapper’s Twitter account was locked for breaking the social media platform’s rules, which led to the exile of the Donda musician from social media.

After Ye wrote a post that was deemed to be anti-semitic, Instagram also suspended his account over the weekend.

Advertisement Kanye West being locked out of his social media accounts isn’t an attack on free speech, it’s a justified suppression of vile, indefensible hate speech. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 10, 2022

The former Good Morning Britain host responded to Ye’s tweet by addressing the decision to block the American rapper from Instagram and Twitter.

Morgan gave his opinion on the removal on Monday via his Twitter account, saying that it was “deserved.”

“Kanye West being locked out of his social media accounts isn’t an attack on free speech, it’s a justified suppression of vile, indefensible hate speech,” he tweeted.

Advertisement

Besides Morgan, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Silverman, Michael Rapaport, John Legend and others also reacted to Ye’s tweet.

Ye tweeted, “I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE. The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda.”

Twitter has since removed the post in question, with a message, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules.”

Also Read Piers Morgan reviews Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s new photos New photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have drawn attention. Piers...