Piers Morgan responds to Meghan Markle’s new allegations

  • Piers Morgan responds to Meghan Markle’s assertion that she has been labelled ‘crazy’ and ‘hysterical’.
  • Prince Harry’s girlfriend made the assertions on her podcast Archetypes.
  • Piers Morgan: “To be fair, I don’t think she’s any of those things”.
Piers Morgan, the former Good Morning Britain host, has responded to Meghan Markle’s assertions in the current edition of her podcast Archetypes.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend has revealed how she has been labelled “crazy, insane and hysterical.”

The Duchess of Sussex stated, “Raise your hand if you’ve ever been called crazy or hysterical, or what about nuts, insane, out of your mind, completely irrational.”

She did not expand or provide instances of who supposedly called her these insults, nor did she clarify whether she was just referring to public perception.

Piers Morgan wrote on Twitter after sharing the New York Post tweet, “To be fair, I don’t think she’s any of those things. Try: ‘ruthless’, ‘hypocritical’ and ‘liar.’”

Meghan’s guests on the sixth episode of Archetypes were Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, comedian Jenny Slate, and actress Constance Wu.

