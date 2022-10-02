Advertisement
  Playing by the rules is "no longer interesting" to Prince Harry?
  • Prince Harry is still allegedly refusing to abide by the Firm’s norms.
  • He is “no longer interested” in truce.
  • He frequently claimed that they erred and made things up.
Prince Harry is still allegedly refusing to abide by the Firm’s norms and is “no longer interested” in truce, according to royal analysts.

Johnathan Sacerdoti, a royal specialist and commentator, made these claims in an interview.

He began by stating, “Of course he doesn’t feel he can trust the press or enjoy the way through which the Royal Family interacts with the press,” which was a confession.

Throughout the discussion, Mr. Sacerdoti expressed his sympathy and remarked, “I absolutely understand that. He talks about experiencing trauma, nearly post-traumatic stress syndrome as a result of hearing camera clicks and what the press has said about him.”

He frequently claimed that they erred and made things up, so perhaps he is also uninterested in following the rules.

