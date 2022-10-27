Podcast by Meghan Markle was ‘engineered’: experts

Judi James commented on Meghan Markle’s new Archetypes episode.

She said it was “engineered” to reveal “Meghan’s life with Harry”.

The Duchess of Sussex’s latest episode of Archetypes was launched on Tuesday.

Judi James, a professional voice analyst, and body language specialist, commented on the new Archetypes episode by Meghan Markle, stating that it was “engineered” to reveal “Meghan’s life with Harry.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s latest episode of Archetypes on Spotify was launched on Tuesday, and the analyst discussed the podcast exclusively with Express.co.uk.

Judi feels that there are “three key Meghan reveals” in this episode, stating, “Meghan’s life story seems to be dropped in many parts each week on her podcasts.”

She continued: “Each one that comes out seems engineered to reveal some new detail or fact of her life and it is those ‘reveals’ that seem to hit the headlines even more than the points she is discussing. They also seem to promote the feeling that we are being invited to get to know her piece-by-piece, like a huge jigsaw puzzle.”

“With this podcast we get three key Meghan reveals or glimpses, although these ones are much lighter on the tears and sadness over her own suffering and pain and either more upbeat and positive or more suitable for the gossip mags.

Judi explained: “There is also a ‘break’ in the recording where we are allowed to hear Meghan and her guests chatting as though off-mic and she reveals that she stopped drinking coffee while she was in the UK.”

