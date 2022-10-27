Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Podcast by Meghan Markle was ‘engineered’: experts

Podcast by Meghan Markle was ‘engineered’: experts

Articles
Advertisement
Podcast by Meghan Markle was ‘engineered’: experts

Meghan Markle was ‘scared’ after interview with Oprah Winfrey

Advertisement
  • Judi James commented on Meghan Markle’s new Archetypes episode.
  • She said it was “engineered” to reveal “Meghan’s life with Harry”.
  • The Duchess of Sussex’s latest episode of Archetypes was launched on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Judi James, a professional voice analyst, and body language specialist, commented on the new Archetypes episode by Meghan Markle, stating that it was “engineered” to reveal “Meghan’s life with Harry.”

The Duchess of Sussex’s latest episode of Archetypes on Spotify was launched on Tuesday, and the analyst discussed the podcast exclusively with Express.co.uk.

Judi feels that there are “three key Meghan reveals” in this episode, stating, “Meghan’s life story seems to be dropped in many parts each week on her podcasts.”

She continued: “Each one that comes out seems engineered to reveal some new detail or fact of her life and it is those ‘reveals’ that seem to hit the headlines even more than the points she is discussing. They also seem to promote the feeling that we are being invited to get to know her piece-by-piece, like a huge jigsaw puzzle.”

“With this podcast we get three key Meghan reveals or glimpses, although these ones are much lighter on the tears and sadness over her own suffering and pain and either more upbeat and positive or more suitable for the gossip mags.

Judi explained: “There is also a ‘break’ in the recording where we are allowed to hear Meghan and her guests chatting as though off-mic and she reveals that she stopped drinking coffee while she was in the UK.”

Advertisement

Also Read

How did Meghan Markle reacted when Prince Harry proposed her?
How did Meghan Markle reacted when Prince Harry proposed her?

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle inside their Kensington Palace residence. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Rupert Grint needs acting break after work on 'Harry Potter'
Rupert Grint needs acting break after work on 'Harry Potter'
King Charles condemns on Peshawar Police Line blast
King Charles condemns on Peshawar Police Line blast
Ashton Kutcher apologises to Harry Styles over awkward karaoke mix up
Ashton Kutcher apologises to Harry Styles over awkward karaoke mix up
Prince Harry's publisher in crisis as high-profile figures resign after Spare release
Prince Harry's publisher in crisis as high-profile figures resign after Spare release
Meera failed to recognize several well-known Pakistani celebrities
Meera failed to recognize several well-known Pakistani celebrities
Iranian film director goes on hunger strike in prison
Iranian film director goes on hunger strike in prison
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story