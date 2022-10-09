Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi) jumps 100% on 2nd week

Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi) added Rs. 1.50 crore on Day 9. Mani Ratnam’s efficient filming assured profits.

The film is likely to break Rs. 225 crore gross in the Tamil states, in its lifetime run.

It will also become the highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu for the Tamil Language.

Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki’s novel of the same name, stars Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jayam Ravi. The film opened well in the south and decently in Hindi. The picture opened to roughly Rs. 1.85 crore nett on its first day in Hindi, which isn’t bad considering it lacked face value in the north and relied purely on scale and execution.

Ponniyin Selvan Hindi nett collections by day:

Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi)

Day 1 – Rs. 1.85 crore

Day 2 – Rs. 2.50 crore



Day 3 – Rs. 3.25 croreDay 4 – Rs. 1.40 croreDay 5 – Rs. 1.75 croreDay 6 – Rs. 2.50 croreDay 7 – Rs. 1 croreDay 8 – Rs. 75 lakhDay 9 – Rs. 1.50 croreTotal: Rs. Rs. 16.50 crore

Ponniyin Selvan is generating amazing business in its Tamil language and is trending wonderfully also. The film is likely to break Rs. 225 crore gross in the Tamil states, in its lifetime run, to becoming the highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu for the Tamil Language. Based on collections and trends, overseas sales will exceed $15 million.

