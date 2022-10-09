Advertisement
Edition: English
Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi) jumps 100% on 2nd week

Articles
  • Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi) added Rs. 1.50 crore on Day 9. Mani Ratnam’s efficient filming assured profits.
  • The film is likely to break Rs. 225 crore gross in the Tamil states, in its lifetime run.
  • It will also become the highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu for the Tamil Language.
Ponniyin Selvan, based on Kalki’s novel of the same name, stars Karthi, Chiyaan Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Jayam Ravi. The film opened well in the south and decently in Hindi. The picture opened to roughly Rs. 1.85 crore nett on its first day in Hindi, which isn’t bad considering it lacked face value in the north and relied purely on scale and execution.

The film had strong Saturday and Sunday growth. The film plummeted 30% from Friday to Monday, then increased the day before and on Dussehra. It fought off new releases and is now hot again. Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi) added Rs. 1.50 crore on Day 9. The sum could top Rs. 25 crore. Mani Ratnam’s efficient filming assured profits before the second part’s premiere. Shooting parts 1 and 2 simultaneously reveals the director’s vision.

Ponniyin Selvan Hindi nett collections by day:

Ponniyin Selvan (Hindi)
Day 1 – Rs. 1.85 crore
Day 2 – Rs. 2.50 crore

Day 3 – Rs. 3.25 crore
Day 4 – Rs. 1.40 crore
Day 5 – Rs. 1.75 crore
Day 6 – Rs. 2.50 crore
Day 7 – Rs. 1 crore
Day 8 – Rs. 75 lakh
Day 9 – Rs. 1.50 crore
Total: Rs. Rs. 16.50 crore

Ponniyin Selvan is generating amazing business in its Tamil language and is trending wonderfully also. The film is likely to break Rs. 225 crore gross in the Tamil states, in its lifetime run, to becoming the highest grossing film in Tamil Nadu for the Tamil Language. Based on collections and trends, overseas sales will exceed $15 million.

Next Story