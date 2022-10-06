Pooja Chopra says writers are building strong female characters

Actress Pooja Chopra believes that the emphasis on films centered on women has changed as a result of the reworking of stories and content.

Last seen in theatrical release Jahaan Chaar Yaar, the actor says, “It was a feeling of an absolute creative-fulfillment.”

The Babloo Bachelor actor believes that there are numerous stories that she would like to take part in at some point in her career.

Advertisement

Actress Pooja Chopra believes that the emphasis on films centered on women has changed as a result of the reworking of stories and content. “The times have changed and that too for good. Earlier, very few projects were centered on a woman as protagonist. It was probably because the makers were apprehensive which was valid as they could hardly get numbers. But today, writers are taking creative liberty to build strong female characters and makers are readily investing in such projects. I consider myself really lucky to have been around when I can be part of this super transformation,” says the Commando and Aiyaari actor.

Also Read Parineeti Chopra joins Akshay Kumar in Pooja Entertainment’s next The recent disclosure of Akshay Kumar's photos from the fields of London...

Last seen in theatrical release Jahaan Chaar Yaar, the actor says, “It was a feeling of an absolute creative-fulfillment for me to be part of a film that was about these four women from different walks of life. Each owned their story hailing from different sections of the society. I played a young woman living in Malihabad facing domestic violence. I have witnessed my mother’s journey, how she single-handedly brought up her kids with so much effort and pride. So, I very well understood psyche of this character. I am glad to see how well it shaped on screen and won me praise.”

Also Read Kareena Kapoor Khan posts wedding photos on Soha Ali Khan’s birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan shared photos from her wedding with Saif Ali Khan...

Advertisement

The Babloo Bachelor actor believes that there are numerous stories that she would like to take part in at some point in her career. “I enjoy switching from one role to another and that is the beauty of this profession. My next Jeevan Bheema Yojana with Arshad Warsi is a crime-comedy so next I will be seen in a totally different avatar, let’s wait and watch.”