Popular fashion designer HSY celebrates his 46th birthday

Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, also known as HSY, celebrated his 46th birthday.

The talented couture designer revolutionized Pakistan’s fashion sector.

HSY made his acting debut in Pehli Si Muhabbat.

Advertisement

Congratulations are in order for Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, also known as HSY, the renowned fashion designer of Pakistan who recently celebrated his birthday with friends and family.

With his gorgeous and glitzy bridal couture, the talented couture designer revolutionized Pakistan’s fashion sector and established one of the nation’s most recognizable brands.

The Tonite with HSY anchor turned 46 and was honored with congratulations from his colleagues in the profession and online users who recognize his talent in the world of glitz.

Yasin took to Instagram to share his gratitude and wrote, “As another year in my life is about to begin, I just want to thank the special people in my life who have listened without judgement, helped without conditions understood with empathy, and loved me no matter what.”

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Hassan Sheheryar Yasin (@hassanhsy) Advertisement

Yasin made his acting debut in Pehli Si Muhabbat, while Ishrat Made in China is now in development.

Also Read BTS From Their Upcoming Telefilm of Mehwish Hayat and HSY Mehwish Hayat and HSY spotted posing together. She shared some behind-the-scenes information....