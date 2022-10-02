Advertisement
Edition: English
Post Malone was "impressed" by his daughter's degree of cool

Articles
  • Post Malone spoke candidly with GQ about becoming a father.
  • The rapper and his fiancé welcomed their daughter four months ago.
  • He called her “huge” and “super tall”.
Post Malone has talked openly about becoming a father and why he admires his child’s level of cool.

The Circles singer spoke candidly with GQ about his child, who he and his fiancé welcomed four months ago.

The 27-year-old rapper acknowledged that travelling is one of the toughest obstacles to juggling parenting and his career.

“It’s really tough not being able to see her, but she’s coming out more often now,” Malone told the outlet.

“I’m just happy to see her. But it is heartbreaking having to leave and not be able to be with her all the time.”

Even though his daughter is “huge” and “super tall,” he said, she is still a little too little for his most recent project with Moose Knuckles, which covers children’s sizes. He called his daughter “a legend.”

The Grammy-winning musician stressed that his daughter already has a sense of style and dresses to please.

“She’s so swaggy. We got her overalls, Realtree camo everything, some nice hoodies, some zip-ups. She’s so cool. She’s way cooler than me, but she definitely took a little inspiration from me,” he joked.

Malone said, “She hasn’t cried whenever I put my music on so far, which I think is a good sign, but we’ll wait and find out.”

Also Read

Post Malone postpones boston tour stop: ‘I Feel Horrible’
Post Malone postpones boston tour stop: ‘I Feel Horrible’

Post Malone fans in Boston got some bad news on Saturday. Malone,...

