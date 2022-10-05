Prabhas and Om Raut celebrate Dussehra TOGETHER

One of the most anticipated Indian movies is Om Raut’s Adipurush.

One of the most anticipated Indian movies is Om Raut’s Adipurush. It stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. The film’s teaser was released a few days ago, and most people haven’t been very positive about it. Based on the teaser, most people have criticised the visual effects, CGI, and the idea behind the film. There was also talk that Prabhas didn’t like the teaser when he saw it on the day it came out and asked the director to make more changes. But the fact that Om Raut and Prabhas were both at a public event today shows that there is no fight, misunderstanding, or internal conflict between them and that everything is fine between them.

Om Raut and Prabhas attended the Dussehra Ravana Dahanam event in Delhi. At the event, both the actor and the director were smiling and could be seen holding hands as they talked to a crowd of fans. In the movie Adipurush, Prabhas plays the part of Ram. He also used a bow to set the Ravana statue on fire. From what I can tell, the people who made it are very sure of their project. Yesterday, a media screening of the teaser was held. The media had to watch the trailer on a big screen and in 3D so that they could get a better idea of what the movie was about. Tomorrow, there will be another screening for the media in the Andhra states. It will be interesting to see what the Andhra media thinks of the trailer.

Adipurush is a much-anticipated movie that will come out on January 12, 2022. The Hindi version of the teaser for the movie has more than 1.4 million likes, making it the most liked Hindi teaser. Since his last big hit, Tanhaji, came out, Om Raut has been working on this project. After Adipurush, Prabhas will be in movies by Prashanth Neel, NagAshwin, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The movies are tentatively called Salaar, Project K, and Spirit.

