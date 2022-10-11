Advertisement
Pratik Gandhi and Kritika Kamra to star in espionage thriller

Pratik Gandhi and Kritika Kamra to star in espionage thriller

Articles
Pratik Gandhi and Kritika Kamra to star in espionage thriller

Pratik Gandhi and Kritika Kamra to star in espionage thriller

  • For Your Eyes Only, a spy thriller coming out soon, will star Kritika Kamra and Pratik Gandhi.
  • It will be available on Netflix India Original.
  • For Your Eyes Only will be funded by Bombay Fables Motion Pictures and directed by Sumit Purohit, who wrote Scam 1992.
Kritika Kamra and Pratik Gandhi feature in For Your Eyes Only. It’s Netflix India Original. Bombay Fables Motion Pictures will finance and direct Sumit Purohit’s For Your Eyes Only. Three nations reportedly filmed the film. Already filming, The crew would shoot in Mumbai in October. Chandigarh is next.

Kritika and Pratik Gandhi feature, and Kritika has a large role. Kritika Kamra and Sumit Purohit will direct “For Your Eyes Only” Pratik Gandhi and the “Scam 1992” writer will reteam. Kritika featured in Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna. Something unexpected breaks apart a bunch of women’s life.

Kritika broke the stereotype of a TV star by taking risks and seeking intriguing roles in feature films. She has established a reputation for herself in digital media and shown her adaptability. Hush Hush, Kaun Banega Shikharwati, and Tandav were all excellent.

