Pratik Gandhi and Kritika Kamra to star in espionage thriller

For Your Eyes Only, a spy thriller coming out soon, will star Kritika Kamra and Pratik Gandhi.

It will be available on Netflix India Original.

For Your Eyes Only will be funded by Bombay Fables Motion Pictures and directed by Sumit Purohit, who wrote Scam 1992.

Kritika and Pratik Gandhi feature, and Kritika has a large role. Kritika Kamra and Sumit Purohit will direct “For Your Eyes Only” Pratik Gandhi and the “Scam 1992” writer will reteam. Kritika featured in Hush Hush alongside Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Shahana Goswami, and Karishma Tanna. Something unexpected breaks apart a bunch of women’s life.

Kritika broke the stereotype of a TV star by taking risks and seeking intriguing roles in feature films. She has established a reputation for herself in digital media and shown her adaptability. Hush Hush, Kaun Banega Shikharwati, and Tandav were all excellent.

