Pregnant Kaley Cuoco shares latest baby bump photos

The 36-year-old The Flight Attendant actress shared a number of images of her growing baby belly on her Instagram Stories after revealing on Tuesday that she is having a daughter, her first child, with her actor partner Tom Pelphrey.

The celebrity includes a sticker that reads “brb off to cry” as she films the touching occasion while showing her naked bump in one slide as she introduces “the bub to the horses.”

In another image, Cuoco is seen in front of a mirror showing off her growing belly while wearing a white tank top. She also shared a sweet image of her and Ozark actor Pelphrey holding the pregnant Cuoco’s waist as he stands behind her.

On Tuesday, Cuoco and Pelphrey each posted a separate Instagram message announcing the joyful baby news. The Big Bang Theory star revealed their pregnancy with a series of adorable photos on her website, including images of the inside of a cake with pink frosting.

She wrote, “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!”

