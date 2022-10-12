Advertisement
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco shares latest baby bump photos

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco shares latest baby bump photos

Articles
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco shares latest baby bump photos

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco shares latest baby bump photos

  • Kaley Cuoco went on to share a slew of photos featuring her baby bump.
  • She also featured pictures of her bump as well as some different.
  • She wrote, ‘Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023’.
The 36-year-old The Flight Attendant actress shared a number of images of her growing baby belly on her Instagram Stories after revealing on Tuesday that she is having a daughter, her first child, with her actor partner Tom Pelphrey.

The celebrity includes a sticker that reads “brb off to cry” as she films the touching occasion while showing her naked bump in one slide as she introduces “the bub to the horses.”

In another image, Cuoco is seen in front of a mirror showing off her growing belly while wearing a white tank top. She also shared a sweet image of her and Ozark actor Pelphrey holding the pregnant Cuoco’s waist as he stands behind her.

On Tuesday, Cuoco and Pelphrey each posted a separate Instagram message announcing the joyful baby news. The Big Bang Theory star revealed their pregnancy with a series of adorable photos on her website, including images of the inside of a cake with pink frosting.

She wrote, “💕Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!”

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kaley Cuoco (@kaleycuoco)

Kaley Cuoco talks  about her on-and-off-screen romance with Johnny Galecki
Kaley Cuoco talks  about her on-and-off-screen romance with Johnny Galecki

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki played Penny and Leonard on "The Big...

