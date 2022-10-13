Premiere of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” was full of stars and glitz

Premiere of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” was full of stars and glitz

Articles
Advertisement
Premiere of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” was full of stars and glitz

Premiere of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” was full of stars and glitz

Advertisement

The Legend of Maula Jatt, the most-anticipated Pakistani movie, had its premiere in the country’s cultural capital the day before it came out. Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick, and other actors were there.

The project directed by Bilal Lashari promises movie fans action like they’ve never seen before, and stars like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Gohar Rasheed, and Faris Shafi made headlines when they showed up at the razzle-dazzle event.

The Lollywood diva Mahira Khan was recently seen in pictures wearing a shimmery dress, and her killer dance video set the internet on fire.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by The Legend of Maula Jatt (@maulajattofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by The Legend of Maula Jatt (@maulajattofficial)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

A post shared by The Legend of Maula Jatt (@maulajattofficial)

Advertisement

People say that The Legend of Maula Jatt is Lollywood’s best project in recent years. The movie is about the rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Nath, the leader of a different gang.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Television News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story