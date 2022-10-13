Premiere of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” was full of stars and glitz

The Legend of Maula Jatt, the most-anticipated Pakistani movie, had its premiere in the country’s cultural capital the day before it came out. Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Humaima Malick, and other actors were there.
The project directed by Bilal Lashari promises movie fans action like they’ve never seen before, and stars like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Gohar Rasheed, and Faris Shafi made headlines when they showed up at the razzle-dazzle event.
The Lollywood diva Mahira Khan was recently seen in pictures wearing a shimmery dress, and her killer dance video set the internet on fire.
People say that The Legend of Maula Jatt is Lollywood’s best project in recent years. The movie is about the rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Nath, the leader of a different gang.
