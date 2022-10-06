Prince Andrew criticized as Firms’ bully for lacking self-control

Prince Andrew “looked much like a victim of a cull” at Christmas event

Filmmaker and biographer Dickie Arbiter turned his knowledge into a documentary.

Arbiter called Prince Andrew a “runt” from the royal litre.

A royal bodyguard also recounted an instance in which he insulted a colleague.

Prince Andrew is coming under fire for his lack of self-control when it comes to dating and women.

Dickie Arbiter, a filmmaker and biographer, turned this knowledge into a documentary.

He began by calling Prince Andrew a “runt” from the royal litre and went on to say, “The problem is, the man’s an idiot. There’s always one runt of the litter, and Andrew was it.”

According to writer Helen Kirwan-Taylor of report, “Prince Andrew thought he was more than a royal. He thought he was a celebrity. The talk of the dinner parties was he couldn’t keep his trousers closed.”

However, journalist Annette Witheridge argues that the whole unfortunate situation comes down to “greed.”

A royal bodyguard also recounted an instance in which Prince Andrew insulted a colleague, admitting, “You would think a member of the royal family would have some kind of decorum and respect for the staff that are there and paid to protect them and look after them.”

“[With Andrew,] there’s just none, none at all. He’s just a horrible person. He’s a bully.”

