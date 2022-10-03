Prince Andrew guard ‘frightened’ of royal’s ‘unpleasant character’

Philipp Grindell claims staff at the Royal Lodge were afraid to ask Andrew’s fiancée for ID.

Grindell says they assumed she must have an appointment and let her in.

“Prince Andrew is a pain in the (expletive),” Grindell said.

Prince Andrew’s former bodyguard reportedly confessed that the staff was “terrified” of members of the royal family.

Philipp Grindell told the Daily Express that the staff once let a random lady purporting to be Andrew’s fiancée to stroll through the Royal Lodge at Windsor.

According to Philip, who created the security business Defuse, the employees did not ask the lady to present her ID because they were afraid of upsetting the prince.

He went on to say that the event, which allegedly occurred in April of this year,

“Prince Andrew is a pain in the (expletive) and if you have ever worked with him, is an unpleasant character and the security was terrified of asking him ‘is anyone turning up?”

“And because they did not want to upset him, no one asked and they assumed he must have an appointment and let her in.”

“When I heard this it became blatantly obvious that the security involved were in the same position with Prince Andrew as I was 20 years ago, in that they were too frightened to question unidentified female visitors as it would always end in him abusing us for stopping them.”

Philip added, “This is a classic example of what we feared would happen one day.”

