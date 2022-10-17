Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Eugenie “refreshing” portrait gets “praise” from followers

Prince Eugenie “refreshing” portrait gets “praise” from followers

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Eugenie “refreshing” portrait gets “praise” from followers

Prince Eugenie “refreshing” portrait gets “praise” from followers

Advertisement
  • Princess Eugenie shared a picture of herself and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, in their natural, makeup-free state.
  • Royal admirers took to Instagram to heap praise on the 32-year-old.
  • “These are the normal pictures of the royal family that I absolutely love,” one wrote.
Advertisement

Royal fans claimed to be raving over Princess Eugenie’s ‘refreshing’ snapshot, which showed her honest side.

The 32-year-old princess shared a charming snapshot of herself and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, in their natural and makeup-free selves.

The photo, taken outside, showed a bare-faced Eugenie posing for a selfie with Fergie, who smiled brightly.

“Half an hour left to go of October 15th 2022 but better late than never. Happy Birthday my dear mumsy!” She captioned the image.

In response to the nice message, royal admirers went to the comments section to heap praise on Eugenie.

Advertisement

“These are the normal pictures of the royal family that I absolutely love. Thank you for sharing them with us!,” one user commented.

“My first thought was how normal and refreshing. Thanks for no filters and showing how it really is. Beautiful,” another wrote.

Also Read

Princess Eugenie shares unseen pics with Jack Brooksbank on fourth anniversary
Princess Eugenie shares unseen pics with Jack Brooksbank on fourth anniversary

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank married on October 12, 2018. They tied...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story