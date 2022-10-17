Prince Eugenie “refreshing” portrait gets “praise” from followers

Princess Eugenie shared a picture of herself and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, in their natural, makeup-free state.

Royal admirers took to Instagram to heap praise on the 32-year-old.

“These are the normal pictures of the royal family that I absolutely love,” one wrote.

Royal fans claimed to be raving over Princess Eugenie’s ‘refreshing’ snapshot, which showed her honest side.

The 32-year-old princess shared a charming snapshot of herself and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, in their natural and makeup-free selves.

The photo, taken outside, showed a bare-faced Eugenie posing for a selfie with Fergie, who smiled brightly.

“Half an hour left to go of October 15th 2022 but better late than never. Happy Birthday my dear mumsy!” She captioned the image.

In response to the nice message, royal admirers went to the comments section to heap praise on Eugenie.

"These are the normal pictures of the royal family that I absolutely love. Thank you for sharing them with us!," one user commented. "My first thought was how normal and refreshing. Thanks for no filters and showing how it really is. Beautiful," another wrote.