Prince George cleverly impresses Prince William for pocket money

Prince George cleverly impresses Prince William for pocket money

Prince George cleverly impresses Prince William for pocket money

Prince George cleverly impresses Prince William for pocket money

  • Prince George is rumored to have come up with a cunning plan to earn extra pocket money.
  • Prince and Princess of Wales only give their children pocket money after they complete chores.
  • The royal couple want to instill responsibility in their children at a young age.
Prince George, the oldest of the three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton, is rumored to have thought of a cunning plan to collect some additional pocket money from his parents.

According to sources, the Prince and Princess of Wales only give their children pocket money after they complete household chores.

According to the source, the royal couple wants to instill responsibility in their children at a young age because they want to give them a “normal” childhood.

The source added that nine-year-old Prince George has already figured out how to make some additional money on his own.

According to reports, George completes his assignments before crossing off a list of extra duties, earning him praise from his parents for going above and beyond.

The Express sought Stephanie Wallis’ opinion on the parenting strategy, and she provided the following explanation: “Prince George needs to understand the value of money more than anyone else because he has no need for it.

“We are aware that Kate and William are very involved parents who raise their kids in a way that will keep them grounded and modest as they mature.

“Age-appropriate domestic chores that are logically expected of a child his age, including picking up after himself, doing his homework, and putting his toys away once he’s finished playing with them, will be encouraged for George.”

