Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘excluded and exiled’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to receive “Ripple of Hope Award”

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being “hung out to dry.”
  • They will never again return to their primary role in royal life.
  • The picture was shot when the couple was still in Britain
Since their path back into the Firm has apparently been “locked,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly being “hung out to dry.”

This assertion was made by Royal novelist Richard Kay in a recent article.

It is not hard to envision how this picture will be regarded in sunny California, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are based, the speaker said in his opening remarks about the new family portrait.

“Will it only serve to remind them of the reasons they initially decided to leave the family, or will it exacerbate their sentiments of isolation and exile?”

The fact that the picture was shot when the couple was still in Britain and a few days before they returned to their children Archie and Lilibet cannot possibly be a coincidence.

He concluded by saying, “It must, therefore, be yet another signal that they will never again return to their primary role in royal life.”

