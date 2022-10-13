Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on “self-destruct mission”

Prince Harry and Meghan were the ones who ‘silenced’ others since they have been on a “self-destruct mission from day one”.

According to a royal expert the “Sussex Survivor Squad” previously undertook a “herculean bid” to keep Meghan happy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the ones who ‘silenced’ others since they have been on a “self-destruct mission from day one.” According to a royal expert.

Advertisement

The “Sussex Survivor Squad,” according to the reporter Dan Wootton, previously undertook a “herculean bid to keep Meghan Markle happy as a new member of the British royal family, only to see their efforts burnt down time and again by the American actress and her deeply unhappy husband Prince Harry.”

“It’s easy to understand why many of the previously devoted courtiers are now convinced the couple were on a self-destruct mission from day one, looking for any slight, aggrievement or apparent discrimination to weaponize against the institution that was working so hard to appease them,” he continued.

“These staff members, many of whom had personally devastating exits from the employ of the Sussexes, have been unable to speak publicly, even to correct the record, constrained by draconian confidentiality provisions of working for the royal family, including the Official Secrets Act,” Dan continued.

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treated brutally to their secretary Samantha Cohen worked for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Valentine Low, a...