Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on “self-destruct mission”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on “self-destruct mission”

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on “self-destruct mission”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are on “self-destruct mission”

Advertisement
  • Prince Harry and Meghan were the ones who ‘silenced’ others since they have been on a “self-destruct mission from day one”.
  • According to a royal expert the “Sussex Survivor Squad” previously undertook a “herculean bid” to keep Meghan happy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were the ones who ‘silenced’ others since they have been on a “self-destruct mission from day one.” According to a royal expert.

Advertisement

The “Sussex Survivor Squad,” according to the reporter Dan Wootton, previously undertook a “herculean bid to keep Meghan Markle happy as a new member of the British royal family, only to see their efforts burnt down time and again by the American actress and her deeply unhappy husband Prince Harry.”

“It’s easy to understand why many of the previously devoted courtiers are now convinced the couple were on a self-destruct mission from day one, looking for any slight, aggrievement or apparent discrimination to weaponize against the institution that was working so hard to appease them,” he continued.

“These staff members, many of whom had personally devastating exits from the employ of the Sussexes, have been unable to speak publicly, even to correct the record, constrained by draconian confidentiality provisions of working for the royal family, including the Official Secrets Act,” Dan continued.

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treated brutally to their secretary
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle treated brutally to their secretary

Samantha Cohen worked for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Valentine Low, a...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Jonathan Majors on What Makes Kang the
Jonathan Majors on What Makes Kang the "Biggest, Baddest MCU Villain" in the Wasp: Quantumania"
SZA and Taylor Swift deny rumours of a fight over rankings
SZA and Taylor Swift deny rumours of a fight over rankings
Criterion reveals “Triangle of Sadness
Criterion reveals “Triangle of Sadness" and "Small Axe" will release in April
Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks feature on Dolly Parton's rock album
Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks feature on Dolly Parton's rock album
Eman Suleman shares bold pictures from her trip
Eman Suleman shares bold pictures from her trip
Christina Applegate shrugs off online harsh comments
Christina Applegate shrugs off online harsh comments
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story