Kinsey Schofield said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are proving to be a liability to the monarchy.

They have done hurtful things, including the Oprah interview, she said.

It will take time for them to work their way back into the Royal Family’s good books.

Despite their recent return to the United States following Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have proven to be a “liability to the monarchy.”

Kinsey Schofield, a royal commentator on GB News Live, said: “Harry and Meghan are currently proving to be a liability to the monarchy.”

“”I believe that if they do want to work their way back in, it will take a long time to build trust, and they should work for it,” she added.

“I don’t think it’s as simple as saying, “We had a death in the family, so let’s just move them back in.”

“”They’ve done hurtful things, particularly the Oprah interview, which was just as damaging to the monarchy as Princess Diana’s death,” Kinsey explained.

“That’s how bad the reaction to the Royal Family’s Oprah interview was.”

“When I say they are a liability to the Royal Family, I am simply referring to some of their actions since moving to America,” she added.

“That doesn’t even begin to cover some of the horrifying stories we’ve heard from Valentine Low in his new book Courtiers about how they treat people.””

