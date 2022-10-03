Prince Harry and Meghan Markle crave royal gossip

‘No way home’ for Prince harry once his memoir releases

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle do not want to become “any more unpopular”.

Kinsey Schofield, a royal analyst, told the sources that the royal couple is “proving to be a liability to the monarchy.”

“I think that if they do want to work their way back in, it’s going to take a long time,” she said.

Former ITN royal journalist Tim Ewart commented on the Sussexes’ planned ventures, saying that the pair may not acquire any more dirt on themselves by disclosing unpleasant “stuff” about the Royal Family.

Tim said on report with Paul Murray, “The version that’s being bandied around here is that the publisher of the book has said ‘if it hasn’t got any excellent material, we’re not interested’… They’re looking for juicy gossip about the Royal Family.”

“But, quite obviously, Harry and Meghan have decided that would be inappropriate at the moment,” he continued.

“I don’t think it’s as easy as ‘we’ve had a death in the family so let’s just move them back in’.”

“They’ve done hurtful things, specifically the Oprah interview [that] was just as detrimental to the monarchy as the death of Princess Diana,” Kinsey explained.

“That’s how horrible the feedback was for the Royal Family after the Oprah interview.”

